The Bear River baseball team pulled off the biggest upset of the 4A state tournament on Monday, getting past No. 1-seeded Desert Hills 8-6 in a game that required an extra inning to settle the score.
At Salt Lake Community College, Bear River pitcher Derek Dean flustered the Thunder batters through five innings as the Bears took a 2-0 lead into the sixth. That's where Desert Hills found its offense, scoring four runs to take a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning, where Bear River forced an extra inning by outscoring the Thunder 3-2.
With the game tied at 6-6, Taden Marble drove in the go-ahead run for the No. 9-seeded Bears in the eighth inning. Ashton Harrow, who pitched the last three innings in relief of Dean, held the Desert Hills batters in check to seal the win.
Marble finished with two RBIs on two hits in four tries. Easton Lish and Hunter Smoot also had two hits apiece.
The win sets up a showdown at 4:30 this afternoon between Bear River and fellow Region 11 contender Mountain Crest. The winner of that game will play at 4:30 Wednesday for a spot in the best-of-three championship series. The loser of today's game will still have a shot at the title, but would have to win an extra game Wednesday morning against either Desert Hills or Stansbury for a spot in the semifinal round.
UPDATE 5/19/21 10 A.M.
A valiant comeback effort by the Bears came up a run short as Mountain Crest defeated Bear River 9-8 in the 4A state playoffs Tuesday afternoon at Salt Lake Community College.
The Mustangs took a big lead with five runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth. The Bears rallied with four runs in the fifth inning to pull within one, but that would be all of the scoring for the day as both teams clamped down on defense.
Marcus and Alec Callister combined to go 5-for-8 at the plate and drive in two runs. Hunter Smoot and Jarett Giles added two hits apiece, including two RBIs for Giles. Taden Marble pitched the complete game.
The Bears' title hopes are still alive as they face No. 1 seed Desert Hills, who they defeated 8-6 in extra innings on Monday, at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the single-elimination bracket. The Thunder stayed alive in the single-elimination bracket by shutting out Stansbury 5-0 on Tuesday.
The winner advances to face Mountain Crest in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.