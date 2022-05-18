The Bear River baseball team headed to St. George this week in pursuit of the program’s second state championship after opening the 4A playoffs with two dominating performances over fellow Region 11 school Sky View last week.
In the series opener Thursday, the Bears plated three runs in the bottom of the first and held a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth against the Bobcats. The Region 11 champs then proceeded to score four runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth to end the game early with the score at 12-2.
Bear River had just seven hits, but took advantage of seven Bobcat errors. Ashton Harrow, who was named co-MVP of Region 11 along with Hunter Harrow earlier in the week, had a home run, scored four times and also pitched for 5.1 innings, striking out seven.
The series continued on Friday in Garland, where No. 5-seeded Bear River (22-5) scored in all six innings on its way to a 11-1 victory over the Bobcats. The Bears limited Sky View to one hit, as Hunter Harrow pitched four innings of runless and hitless ball, with Degan Rigby closing the deal in relief. The Bears got a pair of runs, hits and RBIs at the plate from Gehrig Marble, who doubled twice in the game.
“Bear River battles from top to bottom,” SV head coach Ryan Neal said. “They have some solid ball players.”
In addition to the Harrows, four other Bears were named to the All-Region 11 first team: Alec Callister, Gehrig Marble, Garrison Marble and Hunter Smoot.
The series win over Sky View set up a Monday showdown at Dixie State University with No. 4 seed Snow Canyon, which breezed past Logan in the super regional round. The winner of that game was set to take on the winner of a game between No. 1 Dixie and No. 10 Hurricane on Tuesday, with the losers of those games facing each other in an elimination game Tuesday.
A three-game series Friday and Saturday will determine the 4A state champion. The Bears’ only state championship came in 2004 under coach Clay Chournos.