A second straight series sweep against region opponents has the Bear River baseball team sitting alone atop the standings.
After taking three games against Sky View to start Region 11 play before spring break, the Bears did the same to Logan last week, starting with an 11-0 shutout of the Grizzlies in Garland on Wednesday.
After a game scheduled at Logan on Thursday was postponed due to weather, the Bears ended up playing the entire series at home, hosting a doubleheader on Friday. The home team won the early game 9-1 and followed it up with a 12-1 victory later in the day.
Wednesday’s game ended early after the Bears put up seven runs in the first inning and four more in the fourth, bringing the run rule into play after a scoreless fifth inning. Alec Callister, Ashton Harrow, Hunter Smoot and Hunter Harrow had two hits apiece and drove in a combined five runs, while Garrison Marble added two RBIs.
The opportunistic Bears took six stolen bases. Ashton Harrow earned the shutout win on the mound, striking out eight Grizzly batters while allowing just two hits.
In Friday’s early game, the Bears led 4-0 after four innings and 8-0 after six, nearly recording another shutout before Logan managed to cross home plate in the seventh and final frame. Smoot had three hits, while Hunter Harrow and Marble each had two. Hunter Harrow and Ryker Jeppsen split time on the mound, with Harrow striking out seven and Jeppsen three.
Following a brief rain delay between games, the Bears came out and finished the series sweep as the sun broke through the clouds.
With Ridgeline and Mountain Crest handing each other their first defeats in Region 11 play last week, the Bears entered this week alone as the only unbeaten squad in the region (6-0, 13-3 overall).
This week brings a three-game region series with Green Canyon. Games are scheduled for Tuesday and Friday in North Logan, and Wednesday in Garland.