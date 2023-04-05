...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected and may impact
the Wednesday morning commute.
&&
Bear River players and staff shovel snow off of the tarp covering the field in preparation for the team’s first home game of the season.
The Bear River baseball team played its first home game of the season last Tuesday, March 28 after players and staff were busy getting the field ready following continued winter-like weather that has persisted into early spring.
The home opener also marked the beginning of the Region 11 schedule, with the Bears cruising to an 11-1 victory over Logan.
Bear River got its offense in the first inning, when Gehrig Marble doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
The Bears slammed the door on the Grizzlies with five runs in the fifth inning. The big inning was thanks to a walk by Ryker Jeppsen, a single by Talon Marble, and an error on a ball put in play by Tyton Roche.
Degan Rigby earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Bear River Bears. The hurler lasted five innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out eight. Boede Rudd started the game for Logan, lasting four innings, allowing eight hits and ten runs while striking out one.
“Bear River Bears saw the ball well today,” coach Donald Hawes said.
The Bears racked up nine hits in the game. The two Marbles, along with Jeppsen, each had two hits. Bear River stole five bases, with Rigby and Easton Goodliffe leading the way with two apiece.
With more inclement weather expected later in the week, the Bears and Grizzlies played a doubleheader on Wednesday, and it was more Bear River dominance.
Bear River had everything working on Wednesday, winning big over Logan 14-3 in game 2.
The Bears got things started in the first inning when Holden Potter’s sacrifice fly scored one run. This time the breakthrough inning came in the fourth, when the Bears tallied seven runs. Talon Marble, Potter, Degan Rigby and Kolton Summers each had RBIs.
Easton Goodliffe was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and one run while striking out three in four innings. Ryker Jeppsen threw one inning in relief.
The Bears had 15 hits in the game. Goodliffe, Tyton Roche, Summers, Gehrig Marble, and Rigby each managed multiple hits. Goodliffe went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the team in hits. Bear River didn’t commit a single error as Thomas Summers made the most plays with five.
In Game 3, four hits from Degan Rigby helped lead the Bears past Logan 18-1 to complete the sweep. Rigby singled in the first, doubled in the third, doubled in the fourth, and singled in the fifth.
Bear River once again started the scoring early as Rigby drove in one with a single.
The Bears put up eight runs in the fifth inning, led by Gehrig Marble, Rigby, Easton Goodliffe, Kolton Summers, Michael Sanchez, and Brooks Drollinger, who each had RBIs in the fifth.
Holden Potter earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out 12 in four innings. Kellen Hess came out of the bullpen to finish things off.
The Bears tallied 12 hits in the game. Rigby, Potter, and Talon Marble all collected multiple hits. Rigby led the team with four hits in as many bats.
In the process, Hawes picked up his 200th win as Bear River head coach.
The Bears (5-2, 3-0) were scheduled to dip back out of region play this week with games against Morgan, Skyridge and Hunter, although weather delays and cancellations were once again a possibility.
SOFTBALL ON HOLD
The softball team had all of its games canceled last week due to the unrelenting winter weather throughout northern Utah.
Following spring break this week, they are scheduled to play at Mountain Crest on April 11, then begin a five-game home stand hosting Mountain Crest on April 13, Logan on April 14, Box Elder on April 17, Sky View on April 18 and Herriman on April 19. All games are slated for a 3:30 p.m. start except for the Box Elder game, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
