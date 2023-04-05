baseball field

Bear River players and staff shovel snow off of the tarp covering the field in preparation for the team’s first home game of the season.

 Courtesy Photo/Bear River High School Athletics

The Bear River baseball team played its first home game of the season last Tuesday, March 28 after players and staff were busy getting the field ready following continued winter-like weather that has persisted into early spring.

The home opener also marked the beginning of the Region 11 schedule, with the Bears cruising to an 11-1 victory over Logan.


