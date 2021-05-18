The Bear River baseball team pulled off the biggest upset of the 4A state tournament on Monday, getting past No. 1-seeded Desert Hills in a game that required an extra inning to settle the score.
At Salt Lake Community College, Bear River pitcher Derek Dean flustered the Thunder batters through five innings as the Bears took a 2-0 lead into the sixth. That's where Desert Hills found its offense, scoring four runs to take a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning, where Bear River forced an extra inning by outscoring the Thunder 3-2.
With the game tied at 6-6, Taden Marble drove in the go-ahead run for the No. 9-seeded Bears in the eighth inning. Ashton Harrow, who pitched the last three innings in relief of Dean, held the Desert Hills batters in check to seal the win.
Marble finished with two RBIs on two hits in four tries. Easton Lish and Hunter Smoot also had two hits apiece.
The win sets up a showdown at 4:30 this afternoon between Bear River and fellow Region 11 contender Mountain Crest. The winner of that game will play at 4:30 Wednesday for a spot in the best-of-three championship series. The loser of today's game will still have a shot at the title, but would have to win an extra game Wednesday morning against either Desert Hills or Stansbury for a spot in the semifinal round.