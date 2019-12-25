Editor’s Note: Due to early deadlines for the Christmas holiday, results of the Bear River-Box Elder games (girls and boys) were not available as of press time. See next week’s Leader and visit www.tremontonleader.com for updates.
The Bear River boys basketball team is no longer undefeated in the 2019-20 season, but the team picked up more valuable experience in non-conference play last week as it prepares for a grueling Region 11 schedule.
The Bears picked up a win at Cottonwood High on Dec. 17, but lost to Morgan High on Dec. 18 on the end back-to-back road games.
At Cottonwood, the Bears jumped out to an early lead, turning a nine-point lead at halftime into a 55-39 victory. Senior Ren Fonnesbeck led the way with 18 points, fellow senior Mark Huber added 17, and eight different players scored as Bear River improved to 6-0 on the season.
The team had a quick turnaround for another road game, this time at Morgan, the defending 3A state champions. The Bears hosted the Trojans last season and came away with a 84-77 win, but weren’t so fortunate away from home this time as the hosts returned the favor, prevailing 81-74 behind a 34-point performance from Carter Thackeray.
Huber led the Bears with 29 points, while Fonnesbeck scored 20 and Logan Litchford added 13.
The Bears aren’t quite done for 2019, as they head to Draper this week for the Eagle Holiday Shootout hosted by Juan Diego. Bear River is scheduled to take on Elko, Nevada on Dec. 28, Juan Diego on Dec. 30 and Layton Christian on Dec. 31.
Following a final nonconference game at Tooele on Jan. 3, the Bears will open up region play at home on Jan. 10, hosting Sky View in a rematch of last season’s 4A championship game, which the Bobcats won in a 64-59 nailbiter.
Lady Bears win third straightThe Bear River girls basketball team kept its winning streak going on the road last week, picking up their third victory of the season in a closely contested game against Kearns.
The game was tight throughout, and the teams sat tied at 26 apiece at halftime. However, the Bears found themselves in an eight-point deficit at the end of the third quarter and had to rally for the win, outscoring the hosts 20-10 in the final period and escaping with a 51-49 edge.
Mckenzie Bywater led the Bears, and all scorers in the game, with 15 points. Abbie Fuhriman chipped in 13.