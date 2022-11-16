Another high school basketball season has arrived.
The Bear River girls and boys programs are ready to tip off the 2022-23 season, starting with the starting with the traditional red/white scrimmage games tonight at Memorial Gymnasium in Garland.
The girls’ game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 6:30.
BOYS
The boys are coming off a 5-17 overall record and a 2-8 mark in region play last season.
They will host Kearns on Tuesday, Nov. 22 to begin the nonconference schedule, followed by the annual Bear River Winter Classic in which the Bears are slated to host Morgan, North Sanpete and Union on three consecutive nights, Nov. 30-Dec. 2.
The first road game is scheduled for Dec. 7 with a visit to Roy. After several more road contests, including a trip to a tournament in Preston, Idaho, the boys will return to host Box Elder in the annual rivalry game on Dec. 20.
A trip to Sky View on Thursday, Jan. 12 will mark the start of Region 11 play for the Bears.
GIRLS
Last season’s squad posted an overall record of 6-16, including a 2-8 mark in Region 11 play.
The competitive schedule begins with a trip across the Idaho border to play Malad on Nov. 29, followed by a tournament at Morgan on Dec. 2-3. After a southern Utah trip Dec. 8-10 to face Hurricane, Pine View and Cedar, the girls will finally get to play in front of the home crowd when they host Stansbury on Friday, Dec. 16.
Like the boys, the girls have Dec. 20 circled on the calendar when cross-valley rivals Box Elder are scheduled to pay a visit.
Region 11 play for the Lady Bears begins on Friday, Jan. 13 when they will host Sky View.
