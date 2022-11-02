...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Bears bow out in first round of state volleyball tournament
The Bear River volleyball team ended a challenging season last Friday in the 4A state tournament, traveling all the way to Washington in southern Utah to take on Crimson Cliffs in the first round.
Having earned the No. 11 seed, the Bears were the road team against the Region 10 champion Mustangs, who were seeded No. 6 in the bracket.
Crimson Cliffs took advantage of home court, earning the sweep 25-10, 25-18, 25-12. The win put the Mustangs through to the quarrterfinal round, where they lost 3-1 to Ridgeline, which went on to win the state championship over Desert Hills.
Bear River finished the season at 6-22 overall and 2-8 in Region 11 play. Three seniors — Mady Bird, Megan Crandall and Kate Dahle — played their last volleyball game as Bears.
