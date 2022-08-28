The Bear River High football team dug itself a deep hole early on in its first road game of the season, then mounted a valiant comeback before time ran out.
Traveling to Salt Lake City to face Highland High in non-region play Friday, the Bears found themselves down 34-0 in the second quarter. The Rams started their first-half scoring spree with an interception return for a touchdown, followed by scores through the air and on the ground to go up 20-0 in the first quarter.
The home team continued to pile on the points in the second quarter with two more passing touchdowns before Bear River got one of its own through the air to avoid the first-half shutout.
The Bears' woes continued to mount in the third quarter when Highland scored on a long passing play, but then the visitors started to turn the tables, scoring twice in the quarter to cut into the deficit. Another touchdown in the fourth brought the Bears to within 12 points, but the home team scored again to extend its lead. The Bears would find the end zone once more, but ended up on the short end of a 46-35 final score.
Bear River quarterback Ryker Jeppsen showcased his dual-threat capability with four passing touchdowns and one on the ground, accounting for 294 total yards, but also threw four interceptions. The Rams were otherwise able to hold the Bear River ground game in check, as featured back Tydon Jones finished with 38 yards rushing and no touchdowns.
Jace Roberts had 96 yards receiving and one touchdown for the Bears, while Talon Marble caught three scores.
Tyson Braegger once again led the Bears defense with 10 tackles, with Max Anderson recording nine stops and Aiden Wilson seven.
Bear River (1-2) is looking to bounce back in a big way this week when the team returns to its home field to host Box Elder. The Bears will be hungry to reclaim the Golden Spike trophy after falling 14-6 last year in Brigham City.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Garland.