With two meets already under their belts, the Bear River boys and girls cross-country teams are finding their footing during a challenging stretch early in the fall season.
On Saturday, Aug, 15 the Bears varsity team attended the Premier Invite in Salt Lake City at the Cottonwood Sports Complex. Because of restrictions, only the varsity team was able to attend.
“We were excited to go to this meet early in the year,” Head Coach Dan Line said. “We never start the season this early, but we have big goals this year and the athletes are working hard to reach them.”
At the Premier Invite, Bear River faced a familiar opponent in Ridgeline, which easily took first place. The Bears came in fourth, led by senior and defending Region 11 Champion Madison White, who led for much of the race and ended up finishing second with a time of 19 minutes, 23 seconds.
Also running well for the Lady Bears was junior Naomi Tomlinson, who placed 14th overall (21:12). Rounding out the girls squad was Katie Wynn (22:29, 26th), Abby Rhodes (27:29, 21st) and junior Kambry Gardner, in her first varsity race (25:43, 38th).
On the boys’ side, the Bears placed fifth out of seven teams, led by Peter Nielsen, who also took the runner-up spot at 16 minutes, 23 seconds.
Following Nielsen was senior Daniel Curtis (16:55, 11th), Phillip Gallegos (17:48, 28th), Keyjun Hale (17:56, 29th), Matt Spotten (18:17, 32nd) and Kael Kowallis (18:51, 34th).
The teams headed to Cache Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 19 for a showdown with Ridgeline and Green Canyon in the 5,000-meter race on Ridgeline’s home track.
Leading the Bears on the boys’ varsity side was Gabriel Wilson, who finished 10th with a time of 18 minutes, 12 seconds.
The 13th through 17th spots were all occupied by Bear River runners: Bryan Hamson (18:36), David Bourgeous (18:41), Will Rhodes (18:44), Dallin Rhodes (18:45), and Braxton Craven (18:56). Rounding out the Bears contingent in 20th place was Kourtlan Rasmussen (19:19).
On the girls’ varsity side, Rebecca Curtis placed eighth with a time of 21 minutes, 43 seconds.
Next up for all the teams is a region meet at Sky View on Wednesday, August 26. The girls start the racing at 3:30 p.m. on the track, with the boys to follow.
Line said any high school-aged athlete who still wants to join the cross country team can sign up until Thursday, Sept. 3. See Coach Line or Coach Neal at practice, which meets at Bear River Middle School in the gym at 6:45 a.m., or email Line at daniel.line@besd.net.