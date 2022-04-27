The Bear River tracksters headed out of town for two meets last week, with podium finishes all over the place on both the boys and girls sides.
On Thursday, the Bears headed to Logan for a tri-meet with Ridgeline and the Grizzlies and showed their dominance on the track, taking all three top spots in the 100-meter dash. Josh Fowler was the fastest (11.22 seconds), followed by Tucker Cutler (11.55) and Braxton Hurst (11.62).
In the 200 meters, Kenneth Pingel took first (23.15), while Braxton Craven finished fourth (23.81)
Carter Hamson took fourth in the 400 meters (58.68) and Sam Phillips sixth (1:00.61). In the 800 meters, Logan Dean was second (2:21.19), followed by Perry Topham in sixth place (2:30.29).
The Bears also shined in the longer-distance races. Ryan Pace (5:20.53), Jarin Oxborrow (5:30.83), Tanner Hamson (5:36.32) and Topham (5:37.86) took the top four spots in the 1600 meters.
Reed Bourgeous was the winner in the 3200 meters (11:39.78), while Topham took fourth (13:01.29) and Jenson fifth (13:04.56).
In hurdle events, Carter Hamson (20.64) took fifth at 110 meters. In 300 meters hurdles, Will Rhodes was third (44.97), Teige White fourth (46.90) and David Bourgeous (49.23).
The Bears also took first in the 4x100 "A" relay (44.02), second in the 4x100 "B" relay (48.27) and second in the 4x400 (4:07.82).
In field events, Isaac Evans won the shot put with a throw of 45 feet, 5.5 inches. Teammates Jaxon Decoursey (36-11.5, third). Jaden Decoursey (36-10) was fourth.
Caleb Taylor (91-7.5, third), Jaden Decoursey (88-5.75, fourth) and Davin Page (82-11.5, fifth) all placed high in discus. The top Bears in the javelin were Ammon Hunter (92-03, fourth) and Amman Nelson (91-07, fifth).
Daxton Sorenson won the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches, while David Bourgeous took third (5-8). Teige White and Tanner Hamson tied for fifth in the long jump (17-7).
GIRLS
Naomi Tomlinson (13.36, second), Mattie Johnston (13.65, third) and Rylee Towne (13.79) had the best times for the Bears in the 100-meter dash.
In the 400-meter race, Liz Phillips (1:06.74) took second and Madison Auble (1:10.27) fourth. Joy Hunter (2:56.19, third) and Alysha Spotten (3:02.36, fourth) placed high in the 800 meters. The top Bears at 1600 meters were Rebecca Curtis (6:15.63, second) and Karli Harward (6:22.68, fourth).
The Bears dominated the 3200-meter race, taking all three top spots (Katie Wynn, 14:00.69; Makayla Arnold, 14:16.80; Leah Kowallis, 15:43.82).
The girls won the 4x100 relay (53.30) and took third in the 4x400 (5:30.75).
Shot put was another dominant event for Bear River, which had all four top finishers (Shanna Archuleta, 30-5.5; Erica Payne, 30-5; Gracie Riley, 28-2; Lexi Westmoreland, 27-6.5). Archuleta was also fourth in discus (79-0), while Riley (94-0), Payne (90-5) and westmoreland (83-6) finished first, second and third in javelin.
Jenna Kunzler took fifth in high jump (4-6), while Westmoreland won the long jump (14-7) and Madalyn Bird took second (14-3).
In the final team standings, Bear River finished second to Ridgeline on both the girls (51 points) and boys sides (49 points).
TROJAN INVITATIONAL
Saturday meant a trip to Morgan for the Trojan Invitational, where Bear River went up against 16 other teams from all six state classifications. The Bear boys (156.5) and girls (123) both finished second to hosts Morgan High.
For the boys, Fowler took first in both the 100 meters (11.13) and 200 meters (22.62). Braxton Hurst won the 400 meters (51.57), and Pingel won the 800 meters (1:59.92). The Bear boys also won the 4x100 (43.42) and 4x400 (3:28.88) relays.
Evans again came out on top in shot put (46-9). Tydon Jones won the javelin (149-3), and David Bourgeous was second in the high jump (5-6).
For the girls, Tomlinson was third in the 100 meters (13.33) and second in the 200 meters (27.98) and 400 meters (1:03.60). Liz Phillips took second in the 3200 meters (12:30.15).
Hayden Randall took second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.66) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (50.87). Mattie Johnston was right behind Randall in the 100-meter hurdles (17.70).
The girls took second in the 4x200 relay (2:00.39) and won the 4x400 relay (4:16.63).
In field events, Payne was third in shot put (31-6) and second in javelin (91-5).