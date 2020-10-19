In late September, Green Canyon came to Garland and handed the Bear River football team a tough loss on its home field as the visitors scored the winning touchdown on the final drive of the game.
The Bears will have a chance to avenge that loss next week. Bear River will travel to North Logan on Friday, Sept. 30 for a matchup with the Wolves in the second round of the 4A state playoffs, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m.
The Bears (4-5 overall, 1-4 Region 11) earned the No. 10 seed and a first-round bye in the 4A bracket, while Green Canyon (5-4 overall, 3-2 Region 11) earned the No. 7 seed and the right to host the contest.
The winner of next week’s game will punch a ticket to the quarterfinals, where it will face either No. 2 seed Pine View or the winner of this Friday’s first-round matchup between Crimson Cliffs and Canyon View.
Undefeated Sky View holds the No. 1 overall seed in the 4A bracket and awaits the winner of this Friday’s game between Desert Hills and Mountain Crest. No. 4 seed Ridgeline will take on either Cedar Valley or Tooele next week, while Logan plays Hurricane this Friday, with the winner facing No. 3 seed Snow Canyon next week.