After sweeping a three-game series with Sky View to start region play the week before, the Bears baseball team headed to Lehi last week for a nonconference game against Skyridge.

It was a back-and-forth affair on April 4, as the Falcons took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning but the Bears equalized with two runs of their own in the second. Skyridge led 7-6 after both teams scored four runs in the fifth inning, then Bear River took its first lead with two runs in the sixth.

With the score knotted at 8-8 heading into the eighth and final inning, the Falcons were able to plate one more run, which was just enough to secure a 9-8 victory.

The Bears outhit the Falcons 14-9, but the home team was able to get more timely hits with runners in scoring position. Alec Callister went 3-of-4 at the plate for Bear River, while Ashton Harrow brought two runnners home on 2-of-5 hitting. Jhett Roche, Ryker Jeppsen and Kellen Hess split time on the mound for the Bears.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak and dropped the Bears’ overall record to 10-3 as they dive back into the Region 11 schedule. This week features a three-game series with Logan, a series that began Tuesday in Garland, continues Wednesday in Logan, and finishes up with a return to Bear River’s home field on Friday afternoon.

