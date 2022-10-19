Support Local Journalism

The Bear River football team capped an up-and-down regular season with a thrilling victory last week, edging Salem Hills 34-31 in a non-region contest in front of the home crowd on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Owen Olsen and Ryker Jeppsen traded roles from earlier in the season, with Olsen taking snaps at quarterback and Jeppsen splitting out at wide receiver. Jeppsen was under center for most of the season until the switch was made over the last three games.

