The Bear River football team capped an up-and-down regular season with a thrilling victory last week, edging Salem Hills 34-31 in a non-region contest in front of the home crowd on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Owen Olsen and Ryker Jeppsen traded roles from earlier in the season, with Olsen taking snaps at quarterback and Jeppsen splitting out at wide receiver. Jeppsen was under center for most of the season until the switch was made over the last three games.
The adjustment paid off in a big way against the Skyhawks from Salem as Jeppsen caught 11 passes from Olsen for 158 yards and three touchdowns. Olsen finished with 18 completions on 28 pass attempts for 232 yards and four touchdowns, one of those going to Weston Ballard, and was intercepted twice.
The Bears also amassed 108 yards on the ground with more than half of those coming from Jace Roberts, whose 40-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter provided the winning points. Roberts finished with 59 yards rushing to lead the team for the evening.
Bear River struck paydirt first, going up 7-0 on Olsen’s first scoring pass to Jeppsen. After Salem Hills tied the score, the Bears retook the lead when Olsen and Jeppsen connected again to finish the first quarter up 14-7.
After Ballard’s touchdown catch put the Bears up by two touchdowns in the second quarter, the visitors rallied with two rushing scores to tie the game at 21-all heading into halftime.
The Skyhawks took their only lead of the night on a field goal in the third quarter to go up 24-21, but Bear River responded in the fourth with Olsen’s third touchdown pass to Jeppsen followed by Roberts’ long scoring scamper. Salem Hills kept things interesting with another rushing touchdown to get back within three, but the home team held on for the win as the clock expired.
Aiden Wilson was a disruptive force on defense for the Bears once again with six tackles, including three sacks. Caleb Korth and Tucker Cutler led the defense in tackling with seven stops apiece. The Bears’ defense recovered a fumble, picked off a Salem Hills pass and finished the game with six sacks.
The Bears ended up with 340 yards of total offense to the Skyhawks’ 298.
Bear River learned on Saturday morning that it will be traveling to Hyrum to face Mountain Crest in the first round of the 4A state playoffs at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Bears earned the No. 11 seed, while the Mustangs got the No. 6 seed and the right to play at home.
The winner of Friday’s game will make the trip south to play against No. 3-seeded Dixie in the quarterfinal round on Friday, Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.