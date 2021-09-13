With the regular season now halfway over, the Bear River football team will finally get a chance to play before its home fans this week, and it couldn’t come at a better time.
Playing in their fifth road contest of the season, the Bears traveled to Smithfield to take on two-time defending state champion Sky View. The Bears hung tough for three and a half quarters, trading scores until the Bobcats pulled away at the end for a final score of 37-21 in favor of the home team.
After Sky View took an early 7-0 lead, Alec Callister evened the score with a 3-yard touchdown run in the second. The Bobcats found the end zone again to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.
Advertisement
An 80-yard touchdown catch and run from Ryker Jeppsen to Gage Hansen pulled the Bears to within 21-14 late in the third quarter. After Sky View extended its lead to 28-14, Bear River responded once again on Jeppsen’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Roberts to make it a one-score game, but one more touchdown from the hosts followed by a safety sealed the deal.
The loss dropped the Bears to 0-5 on the season and 0-1 in Region 11 play.
In addition to being homecoming, this week marks a big milestone as the Bears will look to turn their season around when they play on their new FieldTurf artificial surface for the first time. In their first home game of the year, the Bears are set to host Logan on Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bear Field in Garland.