With the first half of the Region 11 schedule in the books, the Bear River girls soccer team was still looking for its first league win last week.
The Bears came oh so close last week in Garland, but a goal in the second overtime period gave visiting Sky View a 2-1 win on Sept. 17.
Naomi Tomlinson put the Bears on the board in the first half. With the score tied at 1-1, a scoreless second half sent the match to overtime. The stalemate continued into a second overtime, when the Bobcats’ Macy Hellstern netted her second goal of the match to secure victory for the visitors.
Bear River remained in last place in the Region 11 standings heading into a Sept. 24 matchup at home against Logan. Up next, the Bears host Green Canyon at 4 p.m. Thursday to cap off a four-game home stand.