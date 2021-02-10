The Bear River High boys basketball team had just one game last week, starting the second half of the Region 11 schedule with a trip to Sky View.
The Bears used a late surge to pull within eight points, but eventually fell to the region-leading Bobcats, 61-48. The final score was nearly identical to a meeting earlier in the season, when Sky View came to Garland and left with a 61-47 victory.
Titan Saxton scored 12 of Sky View’s first 20 points on his way to a game-high 20. The senior guard drained six 3-balls — the final of which gave the hosts their biggest lead of the contest at 54-36 in the fourth quarter.
Bear River battled back with a 12-2 run to pare its deficit to 56-48 with 1:30 left in the game, but that’s as close as the visitors got.
Evan Hall netted 10 of his 16 points in the third quarter for the Bobcats, who extended their winning streak to eight. Taydem Neal chipped in with 10 points for Sky View, while Carter Davis added nine points off the bench.
“Hard-fought game. Credit to Bear River,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “They were very physical on defense. Our guys played composed and found open shooters for nice shots. Titan shot it well tonight and Carter Davis off the bench had some big shots. Taydem played some great defense and made 7 of 11 free throws down the stretch.”
Jace Jacobsen led the Bears (8-9 overall, 1-5 Region 11) with 14 points.
This week, the Bears will travel to Ridgeline on Wednesday and host Mountain Crest on Friday, with both contests slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff.