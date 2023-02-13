Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Bear River boys basketball team split its region contests last week, losing at home to Ridgeline before heading out on the road and picking up a key win at Mountain Crest.

Hosting the Riverhawks on Feb. 8, the Bears were outscored in each of the first three quarters, including 19-9 in the third as Ridgeline left with a 58-48 win. Kyver Jensen and Gherig Marble teamed up for the lion’s share of their combined 29 points in the second half.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.