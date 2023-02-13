The Bear River boys basketball team split its region contests last week, losing at home to Ridgeline before heading out on the road and picking up a key win at Mountain Crest.
Hosting the Riverhawks on Feb. 8, the Bears were outscored in each of the first three quarters, including 19-9 in the third as Ridgeline left with a 58-48 win. Kyver Jensen and Gherig Marble teamed up for the lion’s share of their combined 29 points in the second half.
The Bears headed to Hyrum on Feb. 10 to face the Mustangs, coming away with a 61-55 victory in overtime.
The Mustangs (7-13, 1-7) took the lead after the first eight minutes, 15-13. However, the Bears (12-8, 3-5) led at halftime, 24-23.
“Bear River plays hard; they fight and they don’t stop fighting,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “We had our chances and just weren’t able to capitalize on them."
The Mustangs outscored the Bears by four in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Bear River’s Kyver Jensen scored six of his team-best 14 points in the extra period to help the visitors get the win. Bridger Barfuss added 10 points for the Bears, while Denver Reese and Gehrig Marble each had nine points.
The Region 11 schedule wraps up this week. The Bears play at Logan on Wednesday, then will end the regular season at home Friday against Green Canyon, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. in Garland.
