Green Canyon broke a close game open in the fourth quarter, scoring three unanswered touchdowns to escape Garland with a 43-14 win over Bear River Friday night in the Region 11 football opener for both teams.
The visitors were in front most of the evening, taking an early lead when running back Gavin Christiansen scored the first of his four touchdowns on a 1-yard plunge. Bears quarterback Ryker Jeppsen knotted the score at 7-7 on an 8-yard run, breaking the plane on a dive to the right pylon. Green Canyon answered with another score on a short run by Christiansen.
After a scoreless second quarter, the teams went into the locker room with the Wolves holding a 14-7 lead.
After another scoring run by Christiansen put the Wolves up 21-7, Talon Marble’s 23-yard touchdown reception from Jeppsen brought the Bears within seven points, but that’s a close as it would get as the visitors took over in the fourth quarter to pick up their first win of the season.
Jeppsen completed 16 of 26 passes for 130 yards, including the scoring toss to Marble and one interception. Jeppsen also racked up 83 yards on the ground, with running back Tydon Jones adding 40 yards rushing. Owen Olsen caught seven passes for 56 yards to lead the Bears in receiving.
Tyson Bragger recorded another double-digit effort on defense with 11 tackles.
The Bears’ defense created plenty of turnovers, recovering four fumbles and one interception, but also lost two fumbles and a pick. Bear River gained 253 yards of total offense to Green Canyon’s 287.
This week, the Bears (1-4 overall, 0-1 Region 11) travel to Logan for the second of three road contests on this season’s schedule. Kickoff against the Grizzlies (3-2, 1-0), who prevailed 20-16 over Sky View last week, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.