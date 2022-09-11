Support Local Journalism

Green Canyon broke a close game open in the fourth quarter, scoring three unanswered touchdowns to escape Garland with a 43-14 win over Bear River Friday night in the Region 11 football opener for both teams.

The visitors were in front most of the evening, taking an early lead when running back Gavin Christiansen scored the first of his four touchdowns on a 1-yard plunge. Bears quarterback Ryker Jeppsen knotted the score at 7-7 on an 8-yard run, breaking the plane on a dive to the right pylon. Green Canyon answered with another score on a short run by Christiansen.

