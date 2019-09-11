Birch Creek is the longest golf course on the Region 11 circuit, and it made for a long day for the Bear River boys golf team last week.
Playing in Green Canyon’s home tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the course in Smithfield, the Bears finished in fifth place out of six teams. Defending region champions Sky View took top honors again, shooting 301 as a team and placing five individuals in the top 10.
The Bobcats were 22 strokes better than second place Ridgeline, which shot 323, followed by Green Canyon at 325, Logan at 333, Bear River at 338, and Mountain Crest at 358.
The Bears’ Jarett Giles shot 78 to take seventh place individually, making him the only Bear River player to crack the top 10 for the day.
The next region tournament was scheduled for Sept. 9 at Logan River Golf Course, followed by stops at Logan Golf & Country Club and again at Birch Creek before the Region 11 tournament at Davis Park Golf Course on Sept. 23-24.
After that, the top four teams from the region advance to the state tournament, scheduled for Oct. 2-3 at TalonsCove Golf Course in Saratoga Springs.