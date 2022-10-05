With just one Region 11 game to go, Bear River football could find itself anywhere from last place to tied for third in a region where all six teams have at least one loss this season.
The Bears (1-3 Region 11, 2-6 overall) are currently tied with Green Canyon for last place in the region standings after falling 28-0 to Ridgeline in Garland on Friday night.
On Senior Night, 10 senior players — Kase Avery, Weston Ballard, Gavyn Haws, Ryker Jeppsen, Jeshua Koch, Fierce Miller, Braegger Richards, Landon Russell, Grifin Wright and Kaden Zaugg — were recognized during a pregame presentation.
The Riverhawks scored a passing touchdown in all four quarters while holding the Bears to less than 200 yards of total offense in the shutout effort.
Owen Olsen led the Bears in passing, completing 11 of 14 passes for 97 yards. Ryker Jeppsen was the team’s leading rusher with 45 yards on 10 attempts, while Jace Roberts caught six passes for 66 yards.
Talon Marble had seven tackles to lead the defense. The defense created two turnovers, including a fumble recovered by Aiden Wilson and an interception.
Bear River wraps up Region 11 play this week with a trip to Hyrum to take on Mountain Crest (2-2, 4-4). The Mustangs took a 35-14 loss to Sky View on Friday.
The Bears’ last regular season game is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12 when they will host 5A Salem Hills in a non-region contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.