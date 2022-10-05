Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

With just one Region 11 game to go, Bear River football could find itself anywhere from last place to tied for third in a region where all six teams have at least one loss this season.

The Bears (1-3 Region 11, 2-6 overall) are currently tied with Green Canyon for last place in the region standings after falling 28-0 to Ridgeline in Garland on Friday night.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.