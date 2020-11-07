An up-and-down season for the Bear River High School football team came to its end on Friday, Nov. 6 at the hands of a very talented Pine View team.
The Bears earned the trip to St. George and a spot in the state 4A quarterfinals after taking down Region 11 rivals Green Canyon a week earlier in North Logan in a game that came down to the wire. Last Friday’s matchup with the Panthers, however, was a different story as the home team overwhelmed the visitors with swarming defense and a strong passing attack en route to a 49-7 victory.
Pine View set the tone early, with quarterback Brayden Bunnell throwing two touchdown passes in the first quarter. Bear River found the end zone for the first and only time midway through the second quarter on a 3-yard run by Kace Jones, who finished the game with 99 yards rushing and capped one of the best seasons by a running back in Bear River High history.
Jones’ score pulled the Bears to within a touchdown, but the momentum was short-lived as the Panthers’ Dominique McKenzie caught the ensuing kickoff and returned it 99 yards to the house. Pine View scored twice more in the second quarter to take a 35-7 lead into halftime, and was able to contain the Bears in the second half in cruising to the lopsided win.
Bear River finished the season at 5-6 overall, including a 1-4 mark in Region 11 play.