The Bear River High football team kicked off its season last Friday on the road, heading to Morgan for a nonconference opener.
After the Bears beat the Trojans 20-14 in Garland last year, Morgan returned the favor on its home turf, keeping the Bears out of the end zone all night long as the home team won 39-5.
The Bears scored first as Ammon Nelson kicked a 30-yard field goal, but the Trojans took a lead that they would never relinquish a few minutes later on an 11-yard touchdown pass.
Morgan scored twice more in the first quarter to take a commanding lead, and the only other points of the Bears’ evening came on a safety in the second quarter when Bear River’s Michael Evans tackled Morgan running back Will Lance in the Trojans’ own end zone.
The second half was all Morgan as the Trojans scored two more touchdowns and added two field goals for the decisive final margin.
The Bears were originally scheduled to play in their home opener against Clearfield this Friday, but with the new artificial turf at Bear Field still not installed, the Falcons will host the contest instead with kickoff planned for 7 p.m. The change in venue means Bear River is not scheduled to play its first home game until Sept. 17, at the midway point of the season, against Logan.