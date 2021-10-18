It’s been a trying season for the Bear River High football team, which started the season with nearly all-new starting lineups on both sides of the ball and didn’t get to play a home game until more than halfway through the season.
Those challenges are reflected in the Bears’ 0-9 record, but the team will get at least one more chance to get into the win column when it travels to southern Utah this week for a first-round playoff matchup against Dixie in the 4A state tournament.
As the lowest seed in the bracket, the No. 13 Bears will take on the Flyers in St. George at 4 p.m. this Friday. The winner will advance to play either Sky View or Hurricane in the second round next week.
Dixie earned the No. 4 seed in the 4A tournament after going 6-3 overall and 5-1 in region play, finishing second in Region 10 behind Desert Hills, the top overall seed in this year’s tournament.
With no common opponents to compare, it’s difficult to predict how the two teams will match up. Dixie outscored its region opponents 212-98 and is riding a four-game winning streak into Friday’s matchup.
In other games featuring Region 11 teams, Sky View is set to host Hurricane and Logan has a home matchup against Cedar, while Mountain Crest will travel to Crimson Cliffs. Ridgeline and Green Canyon, the second and third seeds in the playoff bracket, earned byes and will be watching Friday to see who they will face next week.