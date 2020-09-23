SMITHFIELD — Just when Ridgeline was getting a firm hold on first place in Region 11 boys golf, the Bears clawed back a little Birch Creek Golf Course.
On Monday, Sept. 14, Bear River had three players shoot in the 70s and was able to finish ahead of the Riverhawks, taking their second team win of the season after winning their home tournament at Skyway in Tremonton in August.
Perhaps the next few weeks will provide some more drama.
“Bear River is more than good, they are tough,” Ridgeline coach Sam Lindley said.
With the help of three players finishing among the top three, the Bears edged the Riverhawks, 305 to 307.
“It’s going to be close with the matches we have coming up,” said Bear River senior Dylan Christensen, who was the medalist with a 2-under-par 70. “We will see how it goes. We all played pretty good today. It was a lot of fun.”
Rounding out the field was Green Canyon (320), Logan (328), Sky View (332) and Mountain Crest (371). There is one regular season outing left, then a two-day region championship.
Christensen was joined by teammates Jarret Giles and Ryker Bennett, who tied for third at 3-over-par 75. Bennett aced No. 7, and Christensen witnessed it.
“I was on the eighth tee and watched that,” Christensen said. “It hit the pin, and I was like, ‘what just happened?’”
The medalist from Bear River also had a hole to remember on the par-5 first. He recorded an eagle on that hole to go along with four birdies in his round.
“The putter and driver were working, so it was a pretty good combo today,” Christensen said. “... The eagle definitely boosted my confidence up and I played pretty good.”
Marcus Callister rounded out the Bears’ team score with an 85.
Ridgeline had four players among the top 11. Sophomore Zach Skinner led the Riverhawks with a 2-over-par 74, good enough for second individually.
“I made more birdies than last week, so that was good,” said Skinner, who had five birdies on the day. “I hit it well off the tee today and putted well. I hit a lot of greens in regulation and gave myself looks at birdie with my wedges.”
Just a stroke behind Skinner was Beckham Johansen as he tied with the two aforementioned Bears with a 75. Isaac Petersen overcame a few rough spots to take ninth at 78, while Kadeyn Miller tied for 11th with an 80.
Last week’s result left Bear River with a chance to capture the regular-season Region 11 team title with one region tournament left, a Sept. 21 meet at Logan Golf & Country Club hosted by Ridgeline. Results of that tournament were not available as of press time.
“We will do better at the (Logan Golf & Country) Club, because that is our home course,” Skinner said. “We also didn’t have two of our better players here today. ... Bear River played really well today. We need to take advantage of the last couple of weeks.”
Next week brings the region championships on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 28-29. The two-day tour of Davis County begins at Glen Eagle in Syracuse on Monday, followed by a round at Hubbard Golf Course on Hill Air Force Base on Tuesday.