The Bear River High football team has established something of a nonconference rivalry with Morgan High, which always fields a tough squad despite being in the lower 3A classification.

The two teams have played each other every year since 2015. While Bear River holds a 4-2 advantage in that recent series, the Bears visited the Trojans’ home turf a year ago and got beat by 20 points.

Determined to avoid a repeat performance last Friday in Garland, Bear River’s trademark defense held the visitors scoreless through three quarters and withstood a Trojans rally in the fourth to pick up a 20-14 win and improve to 2-0 on the young season.

After a scoreless first quarter, Bears running back Chance Udy found the end zone on a 3-yard run midway through the second. After stopping the Trojans on their next possession, Garrison Marble returned a muffed punt 33 yards for another score, putting the Bears up 14-0 heading into halftime.

A 2-yard touchdown run by Kace Jones in the third quarter put Bear River firmly in control at 20-0, but Morgan made things interesting with two defensive touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including an interception return and a fumble return.

Morgan mounted one last drive and forced its way to the Bear River 15-yard line inside the final minute with a chance to tie or take the lead, but the Bears defense forced two negative-yardage plays to get the ball back on downs and run out the clock.

This week, Bear River (2-0) hits the road again to take on Bonneville (1-1). The Lakers are coming off a 42-21 loss on the road at Sky View last week. The Bears will be looking to avenge losses to Bonneville in 2018 and 2019.

