The 2021-22 Bear River High boys basketball team played in front of the home crowd for the first time last week, hosting games Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Garland in the annual tradition known as the Bear River Winter Classic.
The Bears picked up their first win of the season on Thursday, riding a big first-half lead to victory over visiting Union. Bear River led 32-15 at halftime and held on for a 61-52 win.
Things got tougher on Friday against Marsh Valley, Idaho. The Bears found themselves down 31-16 at the break after mustering only four points in the second quarter, and the visiting Eagles withstood a second-half rally by the home team to escape with a 63-58 win.
The invitational wrapped up on Saturday with a contest against Uintah, which the Bears dominated in a 66-47 victory to go 2-1 in the tournament and improve their overall record to 2-2.
Bear River’s season started on the road in Salt Lake City as they traveled to take on Kearns on Nov. 23. The Cougars jumped on the Bears early, taking a commanding 51-28 lead into the break. Bear River fought back and outscored the hosts 33-27 in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the early deficit as Kearns defended its home court successfully with a final score of 78-61.
Bear River went 10-13 last season, including a fifth-place finish in Region 11 and a trip to the state 4A quarterfinals, where the team’s season ended in a loss to Dixie.
After hosting Roy in a non-region matchup Wednesday night (tipoff at 7 p.m. in Garland), the Bears will embark on a long stretch of road games, including the annual grudge match with Box Elder on Dec. 21 in Brigham City.
Bear River won’t play in Memorial Gymnasium again until it hosts Green Canyon in the second game of the Region 11 slate on Friday, Jan. 14.