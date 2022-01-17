Support Local Journalism

Sky View traveled to Garland last Thursday and was defeated by Bear River, 57-18, while the Mountain Crest at Logan dual was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Logan’s program.

The Bears won eight of the contested 12 bouts against the Bobcats, who forfeited at two weight classes.

VARSITY

BEAR RIVER 57, SKY VIEW 18

106: Keaton Smith (BRIV) over (SKYV) (For.)

113: Kade Ward (BRIV) over Jaxon Hansen (SKYV) (Fall 1:25)

120: Max Miller (BRIV) over Joshua Grandy Miller (SKYV) (Fall 1:58)

126: Collin Miller (SKYV) over Waylon White (BRIV) (TF 18-2 4:20)

132: Parley Thacker (SKYV) over Tyson Hirschi (BRIV) (MD 15-6)

138: Kade Croft (SKYV) over Daxstin Gines (BRIV) (Fall 3:05)

144: Zach Gunderson (BRIV) over Heston Hart (SKYV) (Fall 1:04)

150: Dustin Douglas (BRIV) over Benson Moore (SKYV) (Fall 3:06)

157: Hans Herrmann (SKYV) over Kyle Detwiler (BRIV) (Dec 10-7)

165: Skyler Yeates (BRIV) over Levi Davis (SKYV) (Fall 3:38)

175: River Smith (BRIV) over Conner Wabel (SKYV) (Fall 1:05)

190: Kaeson Burn (BRIV) over Izeja Torres (SKYV) (Fall 3:56)

215: Max Anderson (BRIV) over (SKYV) (For.)

285: Carson Pond (BRIV) over Shez Hulse (SKYV) (Dec 7-0)

JUNIOR VARSITY

BEAR RIVER 69, SKY VIEW 12

106: Brandon Thorsted (BRIV) over Howdee Merrill (SKYV) (Fall 5:17)

113: Orrin Redman (BRIV) over (SKYV) (For.)

120: Gunner Christensen (BRIV) over Carson Andersen (SKYV) (Fall 2:49)

126: Dustyn Deakin (BRIV) over John Aller (SKYV) (Fall 3:20)

132: Zeb Mitchell (BRIV) over (SKYV) (M. For.)

138: Bruce Leavitt (SKYV) over Everett Larson (BRIV) (Fall 2:42)

144: Joram Nelson (BRIV) over Timothy Eck (SKYV) (Fall 2:37)

150: Vincent Fertig (BRIV) over Jayden Anderson (SKYV) (Fall 1:47)

157: KC Tisher (BRIV) over Brody Sawyer (SKYV) (Dec 7-4)

165: Kwade Kosoff (BRIV) over Mikaylan Denny (SKYV) (Fall 3:10)

175: Jared Jones (BRIV) over Seybor Joyner (SKYV) (Fall 2:53)

190: Aiden Wilson (BRIV) over Micah Curdy (SKYV) (Fall 1:20)

215: Gattlynn Freeze (BRIV) over (SKYV) (For.)

285: Preston Smith (SKYV) over Ammon Nelson (BRIV) (Fall 3:59)

