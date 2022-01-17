Bears grapplers take down Bobcats in region dual Leader staff Jan 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sky View traveled to Garland last Thursday and was defeated by Bear River, 57-18, while the Mountain Crest at Logan dual was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Logan’s program.The Bears won eight of the contested 12 bouts against the Bobcats, who forfeited at two weight classes.VARSITY × Advertisement BEAR RIVER 57, SKY VIEW 18106: Keaton Smith (BRIV) over (SKYV) (For.)113: Kade Ward (BRIV) over Jaxon Hansen (SKYV) (Fall 1:25)120: Max Miller (BRIV) over Joshua Grandy Miller (SKYV) (Fall 1:58)126: Collin Miller (SKYV) over Waylon White (BRIV) (TF 18-2 4:20)132: Parley Thacker (SKYV) over Tyson Hirschi (BRIV) (MD 15-6)138: Kade Croft (SKYV) over Daxstin Gines (BRIV) (Fall 3:05)144: Zach Gunderson (BRIV) over Heston Hart (SKYV) (Fall 1:04)150: Dustin Douglas (BRIV) over Benson Moore (SKYV) (Fall 3:06)157: Hans Herrmann (SKYV) over Kyle Detwiler (BRIV) (Dec 10-7)165: Skyler Yeates (BRIV) over Levi Davis (SKYV) (Fall 3:38)175: River Smith (BRIV) over Conner Wabel (SKYV) (Fall 1:05)190: Kaeson Burn (BRIV) over Izeja Torres (SKYV) (Fall 3:56)215: Max Anderson (BRIV) over (SKYV) (For.) Story continues below video 285: Carson Pond (BRIV) over Shez Hulse (SKYV) (Dec 7-0)JUNIOR VARSITYBEAR RIVER 69, SKY VIEW 12106: Brandon Thorsted (BRIV) over Howdee Merrill (SKYV) (Fall 5:17)113: Orrin Redman (BRIV) over (SKYV) (For.)120: Gunner Christensen (BRIV) over Carson Andersen (SKYV) (Fall 2:49)126: Dustyn Deakin (BRIV) over John Aller (SKYV) (Fall 3:20)132: Zeb Mitchell (BRIV) over (SKYV) (M. For.)138: Bruce Leavitt (SKYV) over Everett Larson (BRIV) (Fall 2:42)144: Joram Nelson (BRIV) over Timothy Eck (SKYV) (Fall 2:37)150: Vincent Fertig (BRIV) over Jayden Anderson (SKYV) (Fall 1:47)157: KC Tisher (BRIV) over Brody Sawyer (SKYV) (Dec 7-4)165: Kwade Kosoff (BRIV) over Mikaylan Denny (SKYV) (Fall 3:10)175: Jared Jones (BRIV) over Seybor Joyner (SKYV) (Fall 2:53)190: Aiden Wilson (BRIV) over Micah Curdy (SKYV) (Fall 1:20)215: Gattlynn Freeze (BRIV) over (SKYV) (For.)285: Preston Smith (SKYV) over Ammon Nelson (BRIV) (Fall 3:59) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Briv Skyv Meteorology Hydrography Military Processors Grappler Bobcat Bear For. Sky Sport Zoology Dual Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Glenn Beck's COVID announcement draws well-wishes, mockery Teenage cashier saves man's life with CPR Father daughter duo launch Cache Valley’s first all-girl tackle football team Fire destroys Idaho fire station and several fire trucks Cache Valley People: Logan retiree finds peace, faith after moving to Cache Valley from rough New York town