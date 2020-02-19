A fourth-place finish in Region 11 means the Bear River boys basketball team is headed to the playoffs once again.
After a win and a loss to wrap up the regular season last week, the Bears finished region play at 4-6, one game behind Green Canyon and five games behind the top two seeds, Sky View and Ridgeline, which both went 9-1 in region play.
The regular-season result was enough to earn Bear River a first-round bye and the No. 9 overall seed in the 4A state tournament. The Bears are now headed to southern Utah this Friday for a 7 p.m. showdown with No. 8 seed Hurricane in the second round. The Tigers struggled down the stretch this season, losing seven of their last nine games, but still finished high enough in the Region 9 standings to earn the home game this week.
Last week, the Bears hosted Logan on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in their last home game of the season and delighted the home crowd with a 62-53 victory that solidified their spot in the playoffs. It was a close contest for most of the night, and the teams were knotted at 18 apiece heading into halftime.
Bear River gradually pulled away in the second half. The top scoring duo, seniors Mark Huber and Ren Fonnesbeck, combined for just 14 points in the game. However, fellow senior Logan Litchford filled the void with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Jace Jacobson, who has been coming on strong lately, added 19 points to seal the win.
Josh Payne chipped in nine points. Huber led the team on the boards with 10 rebounds on the night.
Bear River headed on the road to close out the regular season at Green Canyon on Friday, Feb. 14. The Bears started strong and led 30-23 at halftime, but the Wolves stormed back in the second half to steal the win, 55-49.
Both teams had three players score in double figures. Fonnesbeck had a big game with 19 points and 10 boards, Huber scored 14 and Jacobson added 10, but the Bears didn’t get much help from the rest of the squad.
If Bear River can get past Hurricane on the road this Friday, the Bears will head to Weber State University for a quarterfinal matchup with either Sky View, Logan or Canyon View.