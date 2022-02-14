The regular season didn’t wrap up the way the Bear River boys basketball team had hoped as they finished with two double-digit losses last week, but the Bears will have a chance to redeem themselves as the 4A state playoffs begin on Friday.
Last week’s slate began with a trip to Logan on Wednesday, where the Grizzlies broke free in the second half to take a 64-47 win over the visitors. The score was tied at 30-30 heading into halftime, but the Grizzlies were able to outscore the Bears 19-7 in the third to break the close game open.
Kyver Jensen led Bear River with 16 points.
The Bears returned home for the regular season finale against Ridgeline, which has been in first place in Region 11 all season long.
The Riverhawks and had already clinched the division crown heading into Friday’s game, in which Bear River honored its senior class, but still played hungry and jumped out to a 17-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Bears pulled back within eight by halftime, but Ridgeline came out with simply too much firepower after the break and held on for a 71-56 win.
Caleb Barfuss paced the Bears (6-15, 2-8) with 16 points, while Jensen added 13.
With the regular season behind them, the Bears now await their opponent in the first round of the playoffs on Friday. The 4A tournament bracket was set to be revealed Wednesday morning, after the Leader went to press.