The Bear River boys and girls track and field squads hosted Mountain Crest in a dual meet last Thursday, April 29 in Garland as the teams prepare for the upcoming region and state championships later this month.
The Bears and Mustangs competed in 15 different events. On the boys side, Bear River took first in 11 events, with the Lady Bears claiming the top spot in nine events.
Track and field action continues this week in Garland, as BRHS will play host to the Region 11 Junior Varsity Championships beginning at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Bears varsity squads are scheduled to compete at the Sentinel Invitational at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman on Friday. The Region 11 championships will be held next Wednesday and Thursday, May 12-13 at Ridgeline High in Millville.
The 4A state championships are slated for May 20-22 at Brigham Young University in Provo.
For a complete list of results from last week’s meet with Mountain Crest, visit https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=431770&show=all