A two-week break before the Region 11 Championships came at a perfect time for all of the local high school swimming programs.
All of the Region 11 teams were short-handed for a pair of Region 11 tri-meets, which both took place Thursday. Sky View hosted Ridgeline and Logan, while Green Canyon and Mountain Crest traveled to Bear River.
In Garland, Green Canyon left Box Elder County with a pair of team titles, plus the Wolves won seven of the 11 events in the girls and boys competitions.
Shannon Hyer (100 fly, 1:15.34) and Kael Kowallis (200 IM, 2:40.02) won individual events for Bear River. The Bear River boys also won two of the three relays.
Emilee Leishman and Kyah Bindrup shined for the Lady Mustangs. Leishman posted the fastest times in the 200 IM (2:47.92) and 400 free (5:17), and Bindrup was victorious in the 100 free (1:05.43) and the silver medalist in the 50 free (30.30).
Brayden Jarrett won the 100 breast (1:18.68) and was the runner-up in the 100 free (1:01.11) for the Mountain Crest boys.
“It’s always hard to swim in a meters pool when most of the high school season is done in yards pools,” MC coach Karson Christensen said. “With that being said, the majority of our team dropped time and had fast races today. I’m happy with how they did and look forward to the rest of the season.”