As the Bear River football team awaits the installation of new turf on its home field, last Friday brought another road trip.
The Bears headed south to take on Clearfield, where a strong start put them ahead early, but in the end wasn’t enough to hold off a late rally by the home team.
The Falcons overcame a 14-0 deficit in the third quarter, scoring 27 unanswered to earn their first win of the season.
Bear River led 14-0 early in the third quarter after Alec Callister’s 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and 10-yard TD reception in the third on a pass from Ryker Jeppsen. Clearfield scored on a short pass in the third to pull within a touchdown, then took over in the fourth with two passing touchdowns from Shaydn Stoker to Joshua Qualls, followed by a long scoring run by Kai Wirth.
The Bears ran more plays and gained more yards than the Falcons, but those advantages were offset by two turnovers.
Callister led the Bear River rushing attack with 46 yards and the score, and was also the game’s top receiver with nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Jeppsen finished with 200 yards passing, a touchdown and two interceptions.
This week brings an out-of-state trip for the Bears (0-2), who are headed to Rexburg, Idaho on Saturday to take on Madison High. It will be the season opener for the Bobcats, who hail from the Idaho 5A High Country region and finished with an overall record of 1-7 last year. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. at 2300 University Blvd. in Rexburg.