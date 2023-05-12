girls golf state

The Bear River girls golf team made the first-day cut and finished eighth overall at the 4A state championships, held May 10-11 at Logan River Golf Course.

 Courtesy Photo/Bear River High School Athletics

The Bear River girls golf team played well enough to make it to the second and final day of the 4A state championships, led by the player who has set the tone all season long.

Tylee Bennett, who played her way to a third-place finish in the final Region 11 standings this year as a sophomore, finished the two-day tournament at Logan River Golf Course in 11th place out of 74 players in the field.


