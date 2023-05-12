...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.7 feet or 770 cfs.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.0 feet Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
Hyrum Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion especially eastern portions of
the valley.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property
and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult due to
crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles
with trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
The Bear River girls golf team made the first-day cut and finished eighth overall at the 4A state championships, held May 10-11 at Logan River Golf Course.
The Bear River girls golf team played well enough to make it to the second and final day of the 4A state championships, led by the player who has set the tone all season long.
Tylee Bennett, who played her way to a third-place finish in the final Region 11 standings this year as a sophomore, finished the two-day tournament at Logan River Golf Course in 11th place out of 74 players in the field.
Bennett was in seventh place after carding an 80 on Wednesday, including a 39 on the back nine that was punctuated by birdies on No. 11 and No. 18. She followed up with a 93 on Thursday for a two-day total of 173.
As a team, the Bears finished above the cut line on Wednesday, meaning all six players got to play on Thursday. Bear River finished eighth in the final standings with a total team score of 829.
Rounding out the Bears' contingent were Jessa Theurer (211, 44th), Abbi Nessen (218, 47th), Maci Roberts (227, 51st), Destiny Thompson (233, 53rd) and Rubee Ramsdell (239, 54th).
Pine View put the hammer down and pulled away from Green Canyon, Cedar and Ridgeline, who started the day in contention for a team title. The Panthers rolled to a third straight 4A championship on Thursday with a two-day team score of 684.
The Wolves finished second with a team total of 706. It is the best finish at state for Green Canyon, bettering last year’s fifth-place finish.
Individually, Crimson Cliffs' Kate Walker was the 4A medalist. The freshman started the day in fourth place but was able to card a 3-over-par 74 on Thursday and won by four strokes. Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto was second individually, four strokes back of Walker with a two-day total of 155.
Ridgeline ended up in fourth, one stroke behind Cedar, 718 to 719. Rounding out the teams that made the cut to play on the second day was Crimson Cliffs in fifth at 725, followed by Sky View (757), Mountain Crest (764) and Bear River (829).
