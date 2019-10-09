The Bear River varsity volleyball team put a Region 11 win on the board while junior Maizy Giles continues to dominate on the court for the Bears.
Logan High fell to Bear River on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Bear River High in three sets. The Bears recorded those set scores, (25-13, 25-14, 25-18) with Giles earning 15 kills on 24 attack attempts for the Bears. Kambree Adams recorded six kills and Kati Gibbs had two solo blocks.
Offensively Giles also shined with five aces. Bringing in four aces each for the Bears was Alexa Hurd, Haleigh Hunsaker and Gibbs. Hunsaker had seven digs while Hurd, Gibbs and Adams had five.
Finishing up the week in region play, the Bears took a loss to Mountain Crest High in three sets (25-15, 25-12, 25-15), in Hyrum on Thursday, Oct. 3.
This week the Lady Bears hosted Ridgeline on Oct. 8, and will travel to Smithfield to take on Sky View High on Thursday, Oct. 10. The Bears will also host Green Canyon High on Tuesday, Oct. 15, starting at 6 p.m.