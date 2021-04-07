Three games into region play, there are two teams at the top of the Region 11 softball standings, and the Bear River Bears are one of them after winning their only contest last week.
Bear River kept pace with Mountain Crest with a 7-0 home win against Sky View last Tuesday. At Garland, the Bears (7-3, 3-0) pushed two runs across in the second, which would be more than enough. However, the hosts added four more in the fourth to take control and another in the seventh for good measure.
Olivia Taylor went 3 for 4 with two runs for Bear River, while starting pitcher Baylee Sorensen struck out 11 and did not issue a walk in getting the win.
The Bobcats (4-5-1, 0-3) had three hits and committed two errors.
The Bears and Mustangs are tied for first place atop the Region 11 standings at 3-0, and will face each other for the first time this season on April 16 in Hyrum. Bear River has been dominant in region play so far, scoring a combined 34 runs against Logan, Ridgeline and Sky View while conceding just five runs, all to Ridgeline.
This week, the Bears were scheduled to play at Farmington on Tuesday. The Phoenix were 5-1 heading into that game and have racked up several lopsided wins of their own.
On Friday, Bear River will host rivals Box Elder at 4 p.m. in Garland. The Bees (5-3) have already played three Region 11 teams, beating Sky View and losing to Mountain Crest and Ridgeline.