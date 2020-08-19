Garrison Marble took the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, Kace Jones rushed for three touchdowns, and the Bear River High football team kicked off an unusual 2020 season in style as they picked up a 39-20 road win over Juan Diego in Draper last Friday.
In the season opener against the Soaring Eagle, who the Bears defeated to start the 2019 season as well, Bear River’s experienced offensive line was able to impose its will on the defense, opening holes for Jones and providing time for quarterback Josh Payne to execute the offense.
Right out of the gate, Marble caught the opening kickoff and made a quick cut to the right, picking up key blocks and racing untouched down the sideline to put the Bears up 6-0 early.
Juan Diego answered on its first possession on a 30-yard touchdown run by Dallas Larson. The extra point gave the Soaring Eagle a 7-6 lead, which would be the only time the home team led in the game.
The Bears came back with a methodical drive that ended with Jones hammering his way into the end zone on a 3-yard run up the middle, and the visitors would lead the rest of the way. Jones would find paydirt twice more, on a 12-yard run in the second quarter and an 8-yarder in the third.
The home team scored again just before halftime, sending Bear River to the locker room with a 20-14 lead.
The Bears’ defense stiffened in the second half, giving up just 6 points after halftime. A late third-quarter touchdown run by Corbin Kierstead put Bear River up 32-20, and Easton Lish’s 15-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter added some insurance and provided the final score.
Just one game into the 2020 season, the Bears single-game scoring total is already higher than in any game last season. In an interview before the opener, Head Coach Chris Wise said there would be a renewed focus on offensive production this year, and the team responded on Friday.
“We need to make sure the run is getting what it needs to get,” Wise said. “If that happens, then everything else goes.”
The opening-day win gives the Bears some momentum heading into their home opener this week against Morgan. Bear River will be looking to avenge a 37-17 loss on the Trojans’ home turf last season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 in Garland.