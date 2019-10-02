Slow starts have been an issue at times this season for the Bear River football team, but during last week’s road trip to Green Canyon, the team never really got started at all.
The Bears managed just 34 yards of total offense, including minus one yard in the rushing category as the Wolves, playing in their homecoming game, cruised to a 35-0 win in their first region victory of the season.
After a thrilling win over Logan on homecoming night in Garland the week before, the Bears were thoroughly dominated in North Logan by the Wolves, who took a 28-0 lead into halftime and essentially ran out the clock in the second half to preserve the shutout.
Bear River quarterback Josh Payne was held to 35 yards passing on eight completions in 19 attempts, and was sacked four times as he faced near-constant pressure from the Green Canyon defense. By comparison, the Wolves gained 269 yards and scored four touchdowns through the air.
The Bears were stymied on the ground as well, and went 0-for-8 on third down conversion attempts. They also had two turnovers, one interception and one lost fumble, while Green Canyon had none.
The margin could have been even wider, but the Bears blocked a field goal attempt and stopped the Wolves on a fourth-down conversion attempt in the first half. Those were about the only highlights of the evening for the Bear River side.
Dillon Marble led the Bears’ defense with 10 tackles and nearly had an interception, but the pass snuck through his hands and into those of a Green Canyon receiver for a touchdown on the last play of the second quarter.
Despite the lopsided loss, Bear River is still in a good position to contend for a playoff spot. Sitting at 2-1 in Region 11 play, the Bears are currently tied with Mountain Crest for second place. Sky View sits alone atop the standings at 3-0.
The Bears (3-4 overall, 2-1 region) host the Mustangs in a critical game this Friday, Oct. 4 in Garland, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. The winner of that contest will be no lower than second place alone in the region standings.