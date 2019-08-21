The school year hasn’t even started yet, but it has already been an up-and-down season for the Bear River High girls soccer team.
The Lady Bears kicked off the season on the road on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 3A Providence Hall in Herriman, coming away with a 8-0 win to start with some positive momentum. That momentum was halted on Tuesday, Aug. 13, when fellow 4A competitor Stansbury came to Garland and ruined Bear River’s home opener, taking a 3-0 win.
The Bears sat at 1-1 heading into the annual rivalry game against 5A Box Elder on Thursday, Aug. 15. It was a tightly contested affair in Brigham City, with both teams fighting hard for possession, which went back and forth throughout the match.
The Bears and Bees went into halftime with neither side having scored. Box Elder had an excellent chance to break the tie about 10 minutes into the second half, when a Bear River hand ball inside the box gave them a penalty kick, but the shot was too high and careened off of the crossbar, leaving the game scoreless.
The stalemate didn’t last much longer, as about seven minutes later the Bears buried a shot in the lower right corner after a nifty through ball from midfield, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.
The Bees evened the match at one apiece about 11 minutes later, when a high chip shot hung up in the wind and snuck over the top of the Bears goalkeeper into the net. Then about four minutes later, Box Elder finished off a cross inside the box that gave Box Elder a 2-1 lead. It would prove to be the final score, as the Bears saw their chance to pick up a valuable win against a school in a higher classification slip away.
Bear River was sitting at 1-2 heading into Tuesday’s home game against Ben Lomond. Up next is another home game, this time against Morgan High on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Following an Aug. 30 home match against Marsh Valley, Idaho, the Lady Bears will begin region play at Green Canyon on Tuesday, Sept. 3.