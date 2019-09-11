Region 11 play got under way last week for girls soccer, and it was a rude introduction for Bear River as the Bears took two trips to Cache Valley and came away with two losses.
Playing at undefeated Green Canyon on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Bears kept things close early on as they got a goal from Makenzie Lorimer, but the Wolves exploded for six second-half scores on the way to a 9-1 victory.
Five different players found the back of the net for the Wolves in the region opener.
Bear River regrouped on Thursday, Sept. 5 and headed to Logan, facing a Grizzlies team that had lost five in a row. The result wasn’t as lopsided this time, but it was still another loss for the Bears as they were unable to score in a 2-0 loss.
Heading into this week, the Bears were in last place at 0-2 in the region and 2-6 overall.
Up first this week was another road game at Mountain Crest on Tuesday, Sept. 10, after which the Bears finally get to play on their home pitch again. Next on the schedule is a showdown with Ridgeline, slated for 4 p.m. in Garland on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The match against Ridgeline kicks off a four-game home stand for Bear River. The Bears will host Sky View on Sept. 17, Logan on Sept. 24, and Green Canyon on Sept. 26.