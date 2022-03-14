The Lady Bears softball team started off its defense of the 4A state championship last weekend, coming out in good form as they went 4-1 over the course of two days at the Desert Hills Tournament in St. George.
The 2022 campaign began on Friday, March 11 against tournament host Desert Hills. The Thunder had a 2-0 lead after four innings, but the Bears stormed back with five runs in the fifth to take the lead. The Bears got two hits from Zoe Sorenson and one each from Kynlei Nelson, Carlee Miller, Kinley Toone and Jordyn Warren as they prevailed, 5-4. Dahle picked up where she left off last season, earning the win in the circle.
Later on Friday, Bear River took on Manti, which also took the early lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning. The Bears bounced back in the second with three runs and never trailed again, as both teams scored once more in the fifth and Bear River prevailed, 4-2. Three runs from Bailee Sorensen paced the Bears, who also got hits from Toone, Sorenson, Dahle and Haylee Farnsworth.
The girls took their first loss of the season in the nightcap against Crimson Cliffs. The Bears took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but couldn’t bring anyone else home as the Mustangs scored twice in the fourth and four times in the fifth to claim a 6-2 win. Nelson led the Bears with three hits and Farnsworth added two.
Saturday started off with the Bears having to dig themselves out of a hole against Snow Canyon. Bear River scored in the top of the first inning, but the Warriors stormed back with four runs in the bottom of the first. The Bears defense clamped down after that, however, scoring once in the second and fifth innings and adding two more to take the lead and the eventual 5-4 win. Nelson, Sorensen, Warren and Farnsworth all recorded RBIs in the win.
In their final game of the weekend on Saturday, the Bears exploded for five first-inning runs and held on to top North Sanpete, 12-7. Eight different Bear River players recorded hits in the game, led by Dahle’s three hits and three RBIs.
This week, the Bears were scheduled to stay on the road with games at Bingham on Tuesday and Taylorsville on Thursday. Their home opener is slated for Tuesday, March 29 against Mountain Crest.