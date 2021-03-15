The Bear River softball team started the 2021 season last week in St. George, picking up two wins and two losses at the annual Redrock Classic.
First up for the Bears was Snow Canyon, who was also the team’s first opponent last season before the pandemic shut things down.
After a high-scoring affair a year ago which the Warriors won 16-12, last Thursday’s game had more of a defensive feel, but the result was the same as Snow Canyon won 3-2.
Olivia Taylor, fresh off an impressive effort in the state basketball tournament, drove in an RBI single in the third inning for the Bears. After Snow Canyon took a 2-1 lead with a two-run fourth inning, Kynlei Nelson tied the game for the Bears with an RBI double in the fifth, but the Warriors scored the decisive run in the sixth.
Kate Dahle took the loss on the mound for Bear River, which had five hits in the game.
On Friday, the Bears bounced back against Lehi, winning 4-1. The Bears scored one run each in the third and fifth innings, and two in the seventh and final inning. Lehi got its only run of the game in the sixth. Baylee Sorenson was the winning pitcher for Bear River.
In the next game of Friday’s tripleheader, the Bears’ offense exploded for 12 runs, led by McCall Maxfield’s three-run homer. Jordyn Warren got the win for Bear River in the circle.
The Bears finished Friday night against Manti, with the Templars winning 4-0.
The team’s home opener is this Thursday, when the Bears (2-2) will host Bingham, followed by another home game Friday against Taylorsville. Bear River will also play at home in its Region 11 opener against Logan on Tuesday, March 23.