Last week was a busy one for the Lady Bears, who started with a loss but stormed back with a vengeance to reel off seven straight wins as they prepare for the upcoming state 4A tournament.
The Bears started the week against a familiar and always tough opponent, hosting 5A Spanish Fork on Monday, April 25. It turned out to be a duel between two of the state’s top pitchers, with neither team able to get much offense going.
The Dons broke through with one-run homers in the fourth and fifth innings, which proved to be enough as Spanish Fork got out of Garland with a 2-0 victory.
Kate Dahle turned in another strong pitching effort for the Bears, striking out eight Dons batters, but Spanish Fork’s Avery Sapp was even better that day, whiffing 10 Bears while giving up just two hits. Both pitchers went the distance in the circle.
Seniors Kynlei Nelson and Zoe Sorensen had the Bears’ only hits on the afternoon. It was just the third loss of the season, and the first since March 15 for the Bears, who remain unbeaten in Region 11 play after taking down Logan and Green Canyon later in the week.
Eager to get back to their winning ways, the girls hosted Logan on Tuesday and took care of the Grizzlies in two-and-a-half innings in a 15-0 win.
Wednesday meant a road trip to Herriman for a game that turned out much closer than most would have expected. The Bears eked out a 7-6 win over the Mustangs, who came in with just three wins this season.
The girls had Thursday off before heading to North Logan on Friday to face Green Canyon, where they recorded another shutout in region play, beating the Wolves 8-0.
Saturday brought a full slate of action in the Cache Valley Invitational, where the Bears mowed through four non-region opponents, beating Desert Hills (15-3), Wasatch (6-2), Layton (9-6) and Skyridge (4-0).
Heading into this week, the Bears’ record stood at 22-3 overall, including a perfect 8-0 in Region 11 games. They were scheduled to play at Sky View on Tuesday, followed by the regular-season region finale against Ridgeline, the only team that still has a chance to catch Bear River atop the region standings, in Garland on Friday.
The Bears will have one more regular season game, a rivalry matchup with Box Elder in Brigham City on May 9, before the state tournament which begins Friday, May 13.