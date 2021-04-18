After starting the season 2-3, the Bear River softball squad has been on a roll, winning nine straight as the Lady Bears have taken the driver’s seat in Region 11 and established themselves once again as a force to be reckoned with at the state level.
Bear River improved to 5-0 in Region 11 play with wins over Green Canyon and Mountain Crest last week, taking sole possession of first place with a big win over the Mustangs on Friday.
Green Canyon came to Garland last Tuesday and was turned away after just four innings in a 17-0 thrashing. The Bears scored nine runs in the fourth to end the game. They had 12 hits, while Jordyn Warren picked up the win in the circle with seven strikeouts. Bear River had five extra-base hits, and Kate Dahle went 4 for 4 at the plate.
Following Tuesday’s big win, the Bears traveled to Hyrum on Friday for a showdown with Mountain Crest.
Bear River was already alone in first place atop the region standings after Ridgeline beat the Mustangs earlier in the week, but Mountain Crest had a chance to pull into a first-place tie with a win. Instead, the Bears scored a run in the first, then got five in the top of the sixth to pull away for a crucial 6-1 victory.
Dahle picked up the win in the circle, striking out eight MC batters. Carlee Miller hit a home run for the Bears.
This week, the Bears (11-3, 5-0 after last week) are scheduled to face some tough competition both in and outside of region play.
On Monday, the team was slated to host Tooele (10-2, 4-0 Region 10) in a clash of two region-leading squads that was rescheduled after being rained out last week. After a trip to Logan on Tuesday, the Bears are headed south to face 5A powerhouse Spanish Fork on Wednesday.
Bear River will finish the week at home in an important Region 11 matchup with Ridgeline, which entered this week a game behind the Bears in the region standings.