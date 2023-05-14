...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on Monday by 1200 MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet (924 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (995 CFS) Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City UT has issued a
Flood Watch for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO MONDAY,
MAY 22...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...From this morning to Monday, May 22.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 MDT Sunday the stage was 9.3 feet (974 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Bear River's Calvin Carter slides safely into third base after hitting what turned out to be a game- and series-winning triple in Game 2 of a playoff series against Pine View Friday, May 12 in Garland.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Bear River's Kolton Summers pitches in the seventh inning of a playoff game against Pine View Friday, May 12 in Garland.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Gehrig Marble (26) and Easton Goodliffe celebrate after Bear River defeated Pine View in Game 2 of a playoff series Friday, May 12 in Garland.
The Bear River baseball team was headed to Provo on Monday to face the top-seeded team in the 4A playoffs after taking care of business in the first round at home last week.
The Bears dispatched visiting Pine View, winning twice in Garland to advance past the super regional round and into bracket play at the 4A state championships this week at Brigham Young University.
In the series opener on Thursday, the Bears jumped on the Panthers early, taking a 4-0 lead out of the first inning, adding a run in the third and three in the sixth for a convincing 8-0 win.
Easton Goodliffe hit two doubles in four at-bats to score four runs. Talon Marble and Calvin Carter also had two hits apiece. Degan Rigby struck out five and gave up four hits, but kept the score sheet clean as he pitched the complete game.
The second game on Friday was much closer, as Bear River needed some late-game heroics to avoid a third contest later in the day.
The Bears got on the board first, but Pine View tied the score at 1-1 in the fourth inning, then took a 3-1 lead on a triple from Andrew Shakespeare in the top of the fifth.
Still facing a two-run deficit in the bottom of the sixth, the Bears scored three runs to take the lead on a bases-loaded triple by Calvin Carter, putting them ahead for good. Kolton Summers, pitching in relief of Goodliffe, and the Bear River outfielders shut the door on the Panthers in the top of the seventh to take the win, 4-3, and the series.
With the win, the Bears punched their ticket to face No. 1-seeded Snow Canyon in the bracket round on Monday, after the Leader went to press. After two rounds of bracket play on Monday and Tuesday, the playoffs move to Utah Valley University in Orem, where a state champion will be crowned at the conclusion of play on Saturday.
