The Bear River baseball team was headed to Provo on Monday to face the top-seeded team in the 4A playoffs after taking care of business in the first round at home last week.

The Bears dispatched visiting Pine View, winning twice in Garland to advance past the super regional round and into bracket play at the 4A state championships this week at Brigham Young University.


