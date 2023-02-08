Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Several boys and girls will represent Bear River at the Utah 4A Swimming Championships this week after the Bears competed at the Region 11 Championships recently.

The Mountain Crest boys had just enough depth to fend off three-time defending champion Sky View at the region championships, which took place Saturday, Jan. 28 at Utah State University’s HPER Pool. The Mustangs accumulated 484 points, which was 23.5 more than the Bobcats. Ridgeline also eclipsed the 400-point barrier and placed third with 410.5 points, followed by Green Canyon (358), Bear River (313.5) and Logan (151.5).


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.