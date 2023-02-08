Several boys and girls will represent Bear River at the Utah 4A Swimming Championships this week after the Bears competed at the Region 11 Championships recently.
The Mountain Crest boys had just enough depth to fend off three-time defending champion Sky View at the region championships, which took place Saturday, Jan. 28 at Utah State University’s HPER Pool. The Mustangs accumulated 484 points, which was 23.5 more than the Bobcats. Ridgeline also eclipsed the 400-point barrier and placed third with 410.5 points, followed by Green Canyon (358), Bear River (313.5) and Logan (151.5).
On the girls' side, make it back-to-back-to-back region titles for Ridgeline, which won seven of the 11 events Saturday, plus had several athletes contribute to their impressive final point tally of 615. Sky View was second with 434 points, followed by Green Canyon (385), Logan (319), Mountain Crest (286.5) and Bear River (135.5).
Placing individually for the Bears at the region competition were Hayden Swain-Schmit (2nd, boys 100 backstroke); Shannon Hyer (4th, girls 100 butterfly; 6th, girls 200 IM); Garrett Griffin (4th, boys 50 freestyle); and Jonah Dean (5th, boys 200 freestyle).
In relay events, the Bear River team of Hayden Swain-Schmit, Aaron Betournay, Brody Rowely and Jayden Hyer took third in the boys 200 medley.
ON TO STATE
The season concludes with this week with the 4A state championships, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Brigham Young University.
Several Bears will be competing, including Aaron Betournay (500 Free, 100 breast); Jonah Dean (200, 100); Tayven Esplin (500 Free); Garrett Griffin (50 free, 100); Jace Hamblin (200 IM, 500 free); Jaden Hyer (50, 100 back); Shannon Hyer (200 IM, 100 fly); Aiden Miller (500); Abby Peterson (200 free, 500); Brodie Rowley (100 fly, 100 back); Hayden Swain-Schmit (100 fly, 100 back); Kiya White (500 free); Bryson Winkler (200 free); Jason Winkler (50, 100).
Relay athletes for the Bears include Isabelle Christensen, Shayna Higley, Katherine Crook, Leah Kowallis, Haylee Esplin, and Ashton Esplin.
The Herald Journal and Bear River High School Athletics contributed to this article.
