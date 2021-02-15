Last week produced two dramatically different results for the Bear River boys basketball squad, which suffered a blowout loss on the road against Ridgeline, then returned home and picked up a win over Mountain Crest.
On Wednesday, June 10, it was over early in the second quarter at Millville. Ridgeline already had enough points midway through the second, but the Riverhawks just kept playing and easily picked up their fourth win in a row, humbling the Bears, 80-25.
Ridgeline outscored the Bears 29-8 in the third.
Peyton Knowles led four Riverhawks in double-digit scoring with a game-high 17 points. Joining Knowles was Spencer Adams (16), Kaden Cox (13) and Jake Smith (12).
Bear River (7-10, 1-6) was led by Chase Adams and Easton Lish with six points each.
The Bears regrouped at home on Friday, Feb. 12, topping the Mustangs, 69-58.
Bear River took a 21-13 lead into the second quarter and never looked back at home against Mountain Crest. In the process, the Bears (9-10, 2-6) swept the season series with the Mustangs (2-16, 0-8).
Mountain Crest did battle back and scored 37 points after halftime, but still trailed by 19 points after three quarters.
Joseph Hunsaker sank four 3-balls and finished with a team-high 16 points for the Mustangs, who got 14 points from Nick LeFevre, 10 from Preston Wiberg and eight from Miles Croshaw. Hunsaker scored half of his points in the fourth quarter.
A pair of Bear River players recorded double-doubles in Gherig Marble and Kace Jones. Marble contributed with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Jones added 15 points and 10 boards.
Up next, the Bears host Logan on Wednesday and travel to Green Canyon on Friday to close out their Region 11 schedule.