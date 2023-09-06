Support Local Journalism

Having giving up 108 points over the previous two weeks in back-to-back losses, the Bear River football team was determined to clamp down on defense in its last nonconference game of the season.

The defense was more than up to the task last Friday, pitching a shutout as the Bears delivered a 57-0 shutout of visiting Carbon High to the delight of fans at Bear Field on a picturesque late-summer evening.


