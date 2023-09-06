Having giving up 108 points over the previous two weeks in back-to-back losses, the Bear River football team was determined to clamp down on defense in its last nonconference game of the season.
The defense was more than up to the task last Friday, pitching a shutout as the Bears delivered a 57-0 shutout of visiting Carbon High to the delight of fans at Bear Field on a picturesque late-summer evening.
The Bear River offense stormed out the gate with 29 first-quarter points, beginning with a 56-yard touchdown run by Tydon Jones. Before the first period was over, Talon Marble had scored on a long run of his own, Kolton Summers hauled in a 72-yard pass from Owen Olsen, and Jones found paydirt again on a 3-yard run.
The onslaught continued in the second quarter as Jones scored again, followed by by a 38-yard passing touchdown from Olsen to Marble, putting the Bears up by a comfortable margin of 43-0 heading into halftime.
Jones scored his fourth touchdown of the night in the third quarter, and the Bears capped off the onslaught with a 49-yard scoring run by Jaxson Theurer in the fourth.
Bear River finished the night with a whopping 570 yards of total offense, with 371 of those yards coming on the ground. Jones lit up the stat sheet with 162 rushing yards and the four touchdowns as eight different Bears recorded positive running yardage.
Olsen completed seven of 12 passes for 197 yards and two scores, completing passes to four different receivers. The Bears forced one fumble without committing any themselves.
For all of the offensive fireworks, the defense stood just as tall in keeping the Dinos from Price off the scoreboard. The visitors were held to just 106 yards of total offense and went 0-for-10 on third-down attempts as their punter stayed busy all night.
Tackling was a team effort throughout the game, led by Jared Jones and Tyson Braegger’s four tackles apiece. The Bears recorded six tackles for a loss on the evening.
The lopsided win helped purge the bad taste of back-to-back losses to Morgan and Box Elder as Bear River (2-2) enters the Region 11 gauntlet this week starting with a visit from Logan on Friday, Sept. 8 on Homecoming Night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Bear Field in Garland.
