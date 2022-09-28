Homecoming was a memorable one at Bear River High School last week, even if the football team was unable to put the cherry on top.
Sky View, which was coming off a big win over defending 4A state champions Ridgeline, continued its defensive dominance in a 27-7 victory in front of a packed house at Bear Field on Friday night.
The Bobcats scored on passing plays in the first and second quarters to take a 14-0 lead into halftime, then did the same in the third and fourth periods to go up 27-0. The Bears avoided the shutout when Tydon Jones scored on a a short run late in the game, but by then it was too late to stage a comeback.
Sky View gained 408 yards of total offense while limiting Bear River to 265 yards. Bears quarterback Ryker Jeppsen connected on 10 of 28 passing attempts for 116 yards and two interceptions, and led the Bears with 46 rushing yards. Jones was held to 40 yards on the ground plus the touchdown. Weston Ballard led all Bears receivers with 59 yards on five catches.
On defense, Caleb Korth led the Bears with 10 tackles, followed by Tyson Braegger’s eight stops. Jace Roberts picked off a Sky View pass early for Bear River’s only forced turnover of the game.
Penalties hampered both teams, as the Bears drew 13 flags for 120 yards while the Bobcats committed nine violations for 82 yards.
With two games left in the Region 11 schedule, the region title remains up for grabs with Sky View, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest at 2-1 and Bear River, Logan and Green Canyon at 1-2.
Bear River (2-5, 1-2) now turns its attention to the Riverhawks, who will visit Garland this Friday after winning 21-14 at Green Canyon last week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bear Field.
