Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Homecoming was a memorable one at Bear River High School last week, even if the football team was unable to put the cherry on top.

Sky View, which was coming off a big win over defending 4A state champions Ridgeline, continued its defensive dominance in a 27-7 victory in front of a packed house at Bear Field on Friday night.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.