After a big win in its home opener, the Bear River High football team came back to Earth last Friday in a tough loss at Bonneville.
The Bears found themselves in an early hole and fought back in the second half, but the Lakers delighted the home crowd as they rode a 300-yard passing performance to a 37-13 victory.
Bonneville quarterback Kamen Best threw five touchdown passes, four of them in the first half, as the Lakers took a 27-0 lead into halftime. Bear River found its bearings and outscored the hosts 13-10 in the second half, but the early damage was too much to overcome as the Bears fell to 2-1 after beating Juan Diego and Morgan to begin the season.
Down 34-0 midway through the third quarter, the Bears finally got on the scoreboard when they forced a fumble near the goal line and Justice Dworshak took it in for a touchdown.
The Bears’ offense didn’t find paydirt until the middle of the fourth quarter, when Chance Udy scored on a 15-yard run.
Kace Jones led the ground attack for Bear River with 89 yards rushing. Ryker Jeppesen completed 14 of 25 passes for 101 yards through the air. Garrison Marble led the Bears in receiving with seven catches for 41 yards.
Bear River finished with 243 yards of offense, but committed two turnovers and had 12 penalties that cost them 93 yards.
The Bears are now focused on preparing for the annual Golden Spike rivalry against Box Elder, which the Bees won 54-34 last year in Brigham City. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 in Garland. It will be the last nonconference game before Bear River gets into the Region 11 schedule.